El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster Game's Trailer Reveals Switch Version's Western Release Date

Game launches globally on April 28

Game developer crim revealed on Wednesday in a new trailer that the Nintendo Switch version of its El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster game will launch in the West on April 28, the same day as the Japanese release.

The game will also get a physical version in both Standard and Deluxe Editions from Limited Run Games. The Deluxe Edition will include a deluxe plastic case, OST CD, reversible poster, and Nephilim Enamel Pin.

The remastered game features full HD support, improved framerate, optimized loading, and general optimization. The game will also include the post-ending novels "Lucifer's Fall Chronicles of Ceta" and "El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron ArtBook" as bonus content.

Game developer crim's president Sawaki Takeyasu announced in April 2022 that the game was getting a port for Switch.

Takeyasu had announced in September 2021 that he was seeking a programmer to assist with a planned Switch port for the game. The port is specifically of the game's recent PC release via Steam .

The game shipped for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a North American release in August 2011 and a European release in September 2011. The El Shaddai Social Battle game for Android devices launched in 2012. Takeyasu acquired all intellectual property rights for the game from Ignition Entertainment in May 2013, and the El Shaddai Coin&Epic Android and iOS game launched in August 2013.

The PC version launched via Steam in September 2021.

