News
Brave Bang Bravern! Original TV Anime Casts Katsuyuki Konishi, Kenjiro Tsuda
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Ōbari's Brave Bang Bravern! (Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern) original television anime revealed on Thursday two more cast members who appear in the 11th episode:
Yousuke Kabashima also shared an illustration following the 11th episode:
The anime debuted on January 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, starting with the first two episodes on January 18.
The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Isami Ao
- Yōhei Azakami as Lewis Smith
- Kenichi Suzumura as Bravern
- Saya Aizawa as Lulu
- Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio
- Ai Kakuma as Miyu Katо̄
- Kaori Maeda as Honoko Suzumigi
- Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin
- Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski
- Kenta Miyake as Hal King
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman
- Tomokazu Sugita as Superbia
- Yuu Asakawa as Heidemarie Barrow
- Hiroshi Shirokuma as Isao Kawada
- Chō as Bob Craib
- Tetsu Inada as Cupiridas
- Shiori Izawa as Akira Mishima
- Saki Yoshida as Shelley Rolen
- Atsuko Tanaka as Knuth
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Vanitas
- Chafūrin as Pessimism
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is handling the series composition. Kōichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.
Kenichi Suzumura (Bravern) is performing the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Azakami (Lewis Smith) are performing the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō."
Sources: Brave Bang Bravern! anime's website, Comic Natalie