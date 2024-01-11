News
Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, 2nd Promo Video
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Obari's Bang Brave Bang Bravern (Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern ) original television anime revealed on Thursday that Kenichi Suzumura is voicing the giant robot Bravern, who can speak human language. Suzumura is also performing the opening theme song "Ba-Bang to Suisan! Bang Bravern." The stars Ryōta Suzuki (Isami Ao) and Yōhei Azakami (Lewis Smith) are performng the ending theme song "Sōen no Shōzō." The website also unveiled the second promotional video and visual.
The creditless opening theme song is streaming:
The website also posted an illustration by performer and former member of SMAP Tsuyoshi Kusanagi following the first episode's premiere:
The anime debuted on Thursday.
The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Isami Ao
- Yōhei Azakami as Lewis Smith
- Saya Aizawa as Lulu
- Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio
- Ai Kakuma as Miyu Katо̄
- Kaori Maeda as Honoko Suzumigi
- Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin
- Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski
- Kenta Miyake as Hal King
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is handling the series composition. Kouichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.
Sources: Bang Brave Bang Bravern anime's website, Comic Natalie