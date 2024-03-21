Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Nebukuro's Welcome to Ghost Mansion Manga

Company to release 1st volume of horror comedy manga in December

Welcome to Ghost Mansion

' Titan Manga imprint announced on Thursday that it has licensed's) manga and will release the first volume on December 10. The manga is available to pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet in the U.K.

The company describes the manga:

For fans of horror comedy, this story of a freelancer slacker who buys a mansion full of ghosts is sure to terrify and amuse in equal measure! Join Kaoru as she becomes landlord for a house full of specters! Kaoru Shinonome, who had been living as a freelancer, invests her inheritance in property and buys a vast old condominium. Her dream life as a wealthy landlord is about to begin - but there are no living tenants, only spirits, and her new property is a rollercoaster ride of psychic phenomena. Kaoru embraces her new specter-filled life as the owner of Ghost Mansion and starts recruiting for new non-living residents!





The manga launched in May 2022 on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website. Shinchosha released the third compiled volume on January 9.

The manga ranked at #4 in the Web Manga category of the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2023.

