Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Nebukuro's Welcome to Ghost Mansion Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The company describes the manga:
For fans of horror comedy, this story of a freelancer slacker who buys a mansion full of ghosts is sure to terrify and amuse in equal measure! Join Kaoru as she becomes landlord for a house full of specters!
Kaoru Shinonome, who had been living as a freelancer, invests her inheritance in property and buys a vast old condominium. Her dream life as a wealthy landlord is about to begin - but there are no living tenants, only spirits, and her new property is a rollercoaster ride of psychic phenomena. Kaoru embraces her new specter-filled life as the owner of Ghost Mansion and starts recruiting for new non-living residents!
The manga launched in May 2022 on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website. Shinchosha released the third compiled volume on January 9.
The manga ranked at #4 in the Web Manga category of the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2023.
Source: Email correspondence
