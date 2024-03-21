×
Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Nebukuro's Welcome to Ghost Mansion Manga

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Company to release 1st volume of horror comedy manga in December

ghost_mansion-vol_1-cover
Image courtesy of Titan Comics
Titan Comics' Titan Manga imprint announced on Thursday that it has licensed Nebukuro's Welcome to Ghost Mansion (Wakeari Shinrei Mansion) manga and will release the first volume on December 10. The manga is available to pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet in the U.K.

The company describes the manga:

For fans of horror comedy, this story of a freelancer slacker who buys a mansion full of ghosts is sure to terrify and amuse in equal measure! Join Kaoru as she becomes landlord for a house full of specters!

Kaoru Shinonome, who had been living as a freelancer, invests her inheritance in property and buys a vast old condominium. Her dream life as a wealthy landlord is about to begin - but there are no living tenants, only spirits, and her new property is a rollercoaster ride of psychic phenomena. Kaoru embraces her new specter-filled life as the owner of Ghost Mansion and starts recruiting for new non-living residents!


The manga launched in May 2022 on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website. Shinchosha released the third compiled volume on January 9.

The manga ranked at #4 in the Web Manga category of the ninth Next Manga Awards (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2023.

Source: Email correspondence

