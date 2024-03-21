Shimauma Creator Fumio Obata Launches New Suspense Manga

'Violence suspense' series Otona no Susume launches on April 3

The eighth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump revealed on Tuesday that Fumio Obata will launch a new series Otona no Susume (An Adult's Recommendation) in the magazine on April 3.

The announcement teases the series as a "violence suspense" series, in which a father attempts to rescue his son from a life of organized crime.

Obata launched the Shimauma manga (pictured right) in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2010.

The series was adapted into a live-action film in May 2016 starring Kyoko Hinami .

Obata also published a spinoff of Tetsuya Tsutui's Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat . Obata launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine, and moved it to Young Jump in March 2015. Obata ended the manga in August 2015, and Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in the same month.

