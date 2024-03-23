News
Nanare Hananare Original TV Anime Reveals Opening, Ending Theme Songs Writer & Producer Yūjin Kitagawa of Music Duo Yuzu
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
DMM's booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024 on Saturday revealed that YUZU duo member Yūjin Kitagawa is producing the theme songs for P.A. Works and DMM.com's original television anime Nanare Hananare. Kitagawa is the writer and composer of the anime's opening theme song "Cheer for you!," and the ending theme song "with." The anime's six main characters collectively known as PoMPoMs is performing both theme songs. Composer Naoki Tani (HANO) is in charge for the anime's music, and music producer Yōhei Kisara is in charge of the soundtrack, insert songs, and music production. Kitagawa's special message was also revealed at the anime's stage event.
The anime stars:
- Rika Nakagawa as Kanta Misora
- Yuki Nakashima as Suzuha Obunai
- Rarisa Tago Takeda as Anna Aveiro
- Manaka Iwami as Nodoka Ōtani
- Moe Kahara as Shion Tanizaki
- Miku Itō as Megumi Kaionji
The anime will premiere in July.
The original coming-of-age story anime depicts the various ways six high school girls — with different talent, personalities, and hobbies — find support in their lives. The teaser visual at right shows the lead character against the backdrop of a city in Gunma Prefecture.
Koudai Kakimoto (Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko, BanG Dream!) is directing the anime at P.A. Works, and is also in charge of the series scripts. Tomomi Takada (Komada - A Whisky Family), a veteran P.A. Works key animator and inbetweener, drew the original character design concepts, while Kanami Sekiguchi (Shirobako, Ya Boy Kongming!) and Nana Miura (Dagashi Kashi 2) are both designing those characters for animation and serving as chief animation directors. Kakimoto, Yuniko Ayana, and Midori Gotou are writing the scripts. P.A. Works and DMM.com are credited as producers.
Naomi Nakano is the color designer, and Yūsuke Takeda, Tsukasa Kakizakai, and GK Sales are the art directors. Haruki Suzuki is the 3D director, Kōhei Asahi is the director of photography, Tomomi Umetsu at EditZ is editing, and Takumi Itō is the sound director.
Sources: DMM booth stage at AnimeJapan 2024, Music Natalie