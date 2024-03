Haruko Ichikawa Ends Land of the Lustrous Manga on April 25

Manga recently returned from hiatus on February 24

Image via Amazon © Haruko Ichikawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Hōseki no Kuni

The May issue of'smagazine announced on Monday thatwill end the) manga in the magazine's next issue on April 25.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?

Ichikawa launched Land of the Lustrous in Afternoon in 2012. Kodansha published the 12th compiled book volume in November 2022.

The manga most recently went on hiatus in October 2023, and resumed serialization on February 24. Before that, the manga went on hiatus in December 2020, and returned in June 2022.

The 12-episode anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2017. HIDIVE streamed the series outside of the United States and Canada as it aired, and added the anime for the United States and Canada starting in June 2018. Amazon's now-defunct Anime Strike service streamed the series in the United States and Canada as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the anime in a steelbook complete collection in January 2019.