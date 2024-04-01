Glacier Bay Books Launches Kickstarter Campaign for To the Sea, Seaside Beta, More Manga's English Release

Glacier Bay Books launched a Kickstarter campaign on March 23 to crowdfund the English release of Aoi Mukoubi 's To the Sea manga, ohuton 's Seaside Beta manga, Byu Kijitori's One Hundred Views of Reality manga, and the second volume of Sayaka Mogi 's Final Testament to the Moon manga.

The campaign is also accepting advance reservations for the simultaneous English release of Natsujikei Miyazaki's ...and the Strange and Funky Happenings One Day manga and Yoruno Hitsujigumo's The Other Side of the Clouds manga.

The campaign is aiming to raise US$50,000 by April 22 and has raised US$37,380 from 269 backers as of press time.

Estimated delivery dates for all the reward tiers are July 2024. All reward tiers will ship internationally aside from the ones that include t-shirts, stickers, and Mogi's False Stars , which will only ship to addresses in the United States. Upon successful completion of the campaign, Glacier Bay Books will begin publishing the titles by April 2024.

To the Sea

Luca no longer approaches the human cities like she sometimes would... These days, it's rare to even see the silhouette of a ship. It's as if I've wandered into a completely different world... The voices of dolphins reach hundreds of kilometers in the water. The creatures of the sea have a network wider than earthbound humans could ever imagine. I am a member of the Triton tribe, a protector of the ocean's peace. Although, I can't really claim that I've been defending anything. All I've been doing is running away. I want to return to the world of humans... A dolphin wanders the quiet tributaries of Tokyo. A green-haired girl carrying her father's blade disappears into the night. A dream of a world as unkind as our own, and a story of the youth forever cast down with the burden of their forebearers. This is the world of orichalcum, the mysterious, seemingly unlimited power of the Tritons, and the world of Poseidon, whose dominion continuously extends, reaching inexorably into the heart of all living things.

Mukoubi published the manga from 2007 to 2012. Glacier Bay Books announced the license in October 2022.

Seaside Beta

Speech balloons, or balloons for short, are objects that appear once spoken, showing the speaker's exact words right near them. Balloons and the language they show are controlled by the black towers. There exist approximately 6900 in the world, and within them... Their newest work, ohuton 's SEASIDE BETA is a contemporary coming of age / Sci-Fi comic inspired by the Sci-Fi classic Flatland. Seaside Beta is a story about a story within a story that is unraveled within itself. The quest for “color”, and the obsessive search for “an escape” into the “real”. A startling work that glimmers with the depiction of childish youth and the occult. A physics mystery about individuals' attempt to escape from the very pages of the comic itself.

ohuton published the manga as a dōjin at the Comitia 141 event in 2022. Glacier Bay Books announced the license in October 2022.

One Hundred Views of Reality

The American Dream... The meaning of those words has completely changed. Everyone has realized that capital success is no more than an endpoint, and money can only be used for something as impractical as vases. No one desires anything like that anymore. What they desire is growth, maturation. The American Dream... What does this phrase mean now, then? Byu is an independent cartoonist active in the Comitia doujin scene whose style mixes surreal, sometimes humorous situations, with abstract subject matter and a simplified line effected to deeply thought-provoking and poignant result. Their self-published collection Zenbu Toki ni Atta, which One Hundred Views of Reality draws from and expands on, was a jury selection for the 20th Japan Media Arts Award. One Hundred Views of Reality collects 300+ pages worth of Byu's short story manga for the first time, including their highly-regarded cult classic works A Long Stay, BYTE, A Country Called America, and many more. A rare glimpse into the slightly surreal alternative Comitia doujin scene of the early 2010s.

Final Testament to the Moon

There used to be many werewolves, now only few remain... Here is detailed the tragic fate of werewolf twins Sköll and Hati in this, the final testament to the moon. I want to hurry and grow up... The second volume of Sayaka Mogi 's beloved ongoing epic adventure series, this episode develops the explosive first encounter of the mysterious hunter Raitei and the young werewolf exile Sköll, both of whom play an integral role in the story of the wolfkin tribe. Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice : Final Testament to the Moon stands alone as an independent story while also functioning as a sequel to / reboot of the Kodansha digital series Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice, and of Sayaka Mogi's overarching world of Humans, Beastkin, and Hunters. A new epic fantasy / adventure / drama series unfolds.

Mogi published the first volume of the Final Testament to the Moon ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki he no Tsuigon ) sequel manga to her Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo in May 2019. The digital version debuted in July 2019. She had previously self-published an English e-book version of the manga. Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Glacier Bay Books licensed the manga and published the first volume in print in May 2022. Azuki added it in August 2022.

Mogi launched the original Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in September 2017. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it released the third volume in September 2019.

...And the Strange and Funky Happenings One Day

Natsujikei Miyazaki has been hailed as one of the most imaginative new cartoonists of her generation, and her works recognized on industry best-of lists and at the Japan Media Arts Festival. ...AND THE STRANGE AND FUNKY HAPPENINGS ONE DAY brings to life 33 small sci-fi fragments infused with an ecstatic sense of playfulness and wonder which slice through that mysterious, inescapable thing "everyday life". A collection of short story masterpieces showcasing the dynamism of ordinary people under mundanely extraordinary circumstances. A girl with near-nonexistent supernatural powers is actually just a normal kid, a potter who keeps breaking his own pottery, a man whose job is to put protective cling film on things yet struggles to protect what he treasures most, a boy who wakes up one day with a tag hanging from his ear labeled "Pull", two people that are the only ones left on the planet and consider whether to risk meeting up in person, a group of planets return to their "home" orbit for a long overdue stardust reunion, and many, many more. Gorgeous and eclectic, these stories almost casually affirm what it means to live, and all ways of life.

The Other Side of the Clouds

To all of you who wish to go somewhere far away, I hope you wake up one day to a world in which you can. A young girl moves to the seaside town of Kumogaura. Wandering under dazzling sun and ever-changing stars, she searches for meaning in an item from her past. The Other Side of the Clouds is a record of hazy, dream-like days in the mysterious little town by the sea. An atmospheric snapshot into casual youth, blossoming friendship, and the desire to travel. To Mayowa and the many curious individuals who find themselves drawn to Kumogaura, each day might just be a chance to explore and create memories, experience new things in a new place, and invoke an entire new language; one of subtle, playful secret meanings tucked hidden within the folds of everyday moments.

