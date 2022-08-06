Azuki Releases Final Testament to the Moon, Doomsday Cleaning Manga

Final Testament to the Moon part 1 already available; Doomsday Cleaning available "in the coming weeks"

KiraKira Media Inc.'s new digital manga service Azuki announced at its panel at Crunchyroll Expo on Saturday that it will add two new manga from Glacier Bay Books and Star Fruit Books .

Title: Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice : Final Testament to the Moon ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki he no Tsuigon )

Author: Sayaka Mogi

Summary: There used to be many werewolves, but now only few remain.. here is detailed the tragic fate of werewolf twins Skoll and Hati in this, the final testament to the moon.

“I want to hurry and grow up…” The first volume of Sayaka Mogi 's ongoing series, this book introduces the werewolf twins who play an integral role in the story of the wolfkin tribe. This work both stands alone as an independent story and functions as a continuation of the Kodansha digital series Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice and the overarching world of Humans, Beastkin, and Hunters. Sayaka Mogi continually refines their line with the spinning of this new epic yarn of fantasy / adventure / drama.

The first part of the manga is available on Azuki now, with the second and third part available on August 11 and August 18, respectively. Future chapters will be available on Azuki as Glacier Bay Books releases the manga in print.

The manga is a sequel manga to Mogi's earlier Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga. Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Mogi published the first volume of Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki he no Tsuigon at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo in May 2019. The digital version debuted in July 2019. Glacier Bay Books licensed the manga and published the first volume in print on May 31.



Title: Doomsday Cleaning ( Shūmatsu no Ōsōji )

Authors: zaki

Summary: The story about a robotic vacuum that keeps cleaning after the apocalypse, and a mysterious life forms called pig. After collecting a lot of garbage, something begins to happen to the robot…

Azuki will release the manga at the same time with Star Fruit Books ' print release of the manga "in the coming weeks."

zaki published the 44-page one-shot manga digitally in Japan on July 1.



Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release