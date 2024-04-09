Teppen—!!! Manga, 4-Panel Spinoff Both End

Image via Amazon © Inujun, Namamugi, Bushiroad

Yonkoma Teppen—!!!

The final issue of'smagazine published the final chapters ofand'smanga, as well as'smanga, on Monday. The main manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship on June 7.

The main manga's story centers on Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts. She enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Namba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians), reuniting with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the original manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y, a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Aya Saitō . Inujun and Namamugi launched the manga in Monthly Bushiroad in January 2021. Bushiroad published the manga's fourth volume in May 2023. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation the premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Laughing 'til you Cry .

Mori's Yonkoma Teppen!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! spinoff manga launched in Monthly Bushiroad in July 2022.

Mori launched the four-panel slice-of-life spinoff comedy manga Arifureta: I Love Isekai ( Arifureta Nichijō de Sekaisaikyō ) manga – the spinoff of Ryo Shirakome 's Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest light novel series – in OVERLAP Comic Gardo website in July 2017, and ended it with its fifth volume in January 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and is releasing it in English.