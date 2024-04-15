One Piece Odyssey Game Gets Deluxe Switch Version

Game launches on July 26 with previously released DLC, new outfits

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that the One Piece Odyssey game is getting a release on Nintendo Switch on July 26 (July 25 in Japan). The One Piece Odyssey: Deluxe Edition release will include the "Reunion of Memories" DLC, outfits, as well as a new City of Water Outfit Set.

The "Reunion of Memories" DLC takes place after the game's main story. In the DLC, the Straw Hat Crew return to Memoria, the world of their memories.

The One Piece Odyssey game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in January 2023, delayed from the originally planned 2022 release.

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew revisit in the world of their memories in the game.

ILCA ( Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl ) developed the JRPG, and Bandai Namco Entertainment produced the game. Original manga creator Eiichiro Oda is credited for the original story and character/monster designs. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of series) composed the music.

The game inspired a novel adaptation in the One Piece Magazine "mook" (magazine book) in March 2023. Jun Esaka ( Naruto: Sasuke's Story--The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust , One Piece Heroines novels) wrote the new novel, and Nakamaru drew the illustrations.

