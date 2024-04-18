News
Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime Casts Shizuka Itō
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of noho's Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga announced on Thursday that Shizuka Itō will voice the character of a vengeful spirit of a "serpent(?)" that appeared in Engamori 100 years ago, and was exterminated by Jiro. Itō's character will appear in the anime's third episode on Saturday.The anime premiered on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on April 6 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively April 7, or April 6 1:00 p.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The cast includes:
- Asaki Yuikawa as Mutsumi Sugimoto (Mu-chan)
- Ryosuke Higa as Jirōbō Enkazan (Jirō)
- Yūki Kaji as Buchio Ōishi
- Jin Urayama as Tazenbō Fuchibiyama
- Yō Taichi as Yuri Tachibana
- Kenji Hamada as Taichi Tanaka
- Mutsumi Tamura as Takumi Ōishi
- Yūko Sanpei as Ryō Sano
- Megumi Han as Rein Nakagawa
- Yūko Kaida as Hayachiyo
- Satoshi Mikami as Gorōzaemon Sanmoto
- Ayako Kawasumi as Suzu Sakaki
- Tatsumaru Tachibana as Benmaru Kobayashi (Betobeto-san)
- Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Chiaki Nishiya (Wagen)
- Hideyuki Tanaka as Kazuhiko Nishiya
Aimi Yamauchi (Salaryman's Club) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Tomoko Konparu (Blue Spring Ride, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!) is in charge of the series scripts, and Shigemitsu Abe (key animation for Kingdom, Aikatsu!) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Prop Design: Nobuhiro Andō
- Art Director: Kenta Tsuboi
- Color Key Artist: Emiko Onodera
- Compositing Director of Photography: Naho Hasegawa
- Music: Avex Music Creative, Blue Bird's Nest
- Sound Director: Daiki Hachimaki
- Production: ABC Animation
Pii performs the opening theme song "Obake Himawari" (Ghost Sunflower), and Aoi Kubo performs the ending theme song "Iro no Naka" (Inside the Color).
Amazon had listed an anime adaptation in March 2022 with the manga's fourth and final volume. The volume shipped in April 2022. The manga is getting a two-volume side story, and the first side-story volume shipped on August 18.
The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website.
The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.
In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.
Sources: Tonari no Yōkai-san anime's website, Comic Natalie