Failure Frame Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, July Debut, Opening Song

The staff for the anime of Kaoru Shinozaki 's Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells (Hazure Waku no "Jōtai Ijō Skill" de Saikyō ni Natta Ore ga Subete o Jūrin Suru made) light novel series revealed on Sunday the cast and the July premiere for the upcoming series in a new promotional video, as well as the opening theme song "HAZURE" by Chogakusei and the second key visual

© 篠崎芳・オーバーラップ/ハズレ枠の状態異常スキル製作委員会

The cast includes (spelling of names not final):

An advance screening for the series will take place at the Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro in Tokyo on May 19.

Touka Mimori and his classmates are abruptly catapulted into a fantasy world, summoned by the resident goddess to serve as heroes. The good news? Most of the students display amazing skills upon arrival! The bad? Mimori is the worst of the lot, bottoming out at a measly E-rank. Incensed, the goddess tosses him into a dungeon to die–but it turns out that Mimori's skills aren't so much worthless as they are abnormal. Abnormally powerful, perhaps!

licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Michio Fukuda ( Terraformars Revenge , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan: Demon Capital ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs in collaboration with Synergy SP . Yasuhiro Nakanishi ( Chained Soldier , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Kana Hashidate ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation ) is serving as character designer and chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( Aggretsuko , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is composing the music.

The light novel debuted on Overlap 's Comic Gardo site in July 2018. The 11th compiled book volume with art by KWKM shipped in Japan on June 25. The manga premiered on Comic Gardo in July 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume launched in Japan on June 25.

