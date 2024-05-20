News
Miko Mitsuki's Shōnen Bride -Dansō Reijō to Kuro Shosei- Manga to End in 4 Chapters
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The manga started its final arc on April 19.
The manga tells the story of Ren from a prestigious family, who poses as a man, and the only son of the family, but is actually a woman. A student named Kazuomi discovers her secret, and they start a secret romance.
Mitsuki launched the manga as a one-shot in Shogakukan's Sho-ComiX magazine in January 2020. The manga started its full serialization in Sho-ComiX in May 2020, until the series moved to Sho-Comi in March 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2021, and the ninth volume on March 26.
Mitsuki (Momo Lover, Love Knife, Angelique Retour ~Secret Side~) ended the Teito Hatsukoi Shinjū manga in November 2020. The manga launched in Sho-Comi in December 2016. The manga published a side story chapter in the "February 14" issue of Sho-ComiX in January 2021.
Mitsuki launched the Honey Blood manga in Sho-Comi in 2008. The series' second and final volume shipped in 2010. Viz Media released the manga under its Shojo Beat line.
Source: Sho-Comi issue 12