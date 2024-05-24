Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, July 1 Debut in Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima 's Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naru (The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series revealed more cast, theme song information, July 1 debut, and the show's second promotional video on Friday.

Akira Kushida is performing the opening theme song "Arano ni Sake yo Bōkensha-tachi" (Bloom in the Wasteland O Adventurers), and Chiai Fujikawa is performing the ending theme song "Sagashimono" (Looking for Something).

The anime will debut on July 1 on TV Tokyo and ABEMA , on July 2 on MBS , and on July 5 on BS TV Tokyo .

The new cast members include Ryuuho Nagaoka as Linx Laulot and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kelvin Urwolf.

Image via Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha anime's website ©岸馬きらく・ホビージャパン/2024新米オッサン冒険者製作委員会

The anime stars:

Shin Katagai ( Re:Stage! Dream Days ) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) is handling series composition. Mari Eguchi is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi ( Handyman Saitō in Another World ) is composing the music. Toshiki Kameyama ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is the sound director.

The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.

HJ Novels published the first novel volume in the ongoing series with illustrations by Tea ( Villainess Level 99 ) in December 2018. Ken Ogino ( Lady Justice ) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019.