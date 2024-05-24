News
Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha TV Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, July 1 Debut in Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Kiraku Kishima's Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha, Saikyō Party ni Shinu Hodo Kitaerarete Muteki ni Naru (The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party to Become Invincible) novel series revealed more cast, theme song information, July 1 debut, and the show's second promotional video on Friday.
Akira Kushida is performing the opening theme song "Arano ni Sake yo Bōkensha-tachi" (Bloom in the Wasteland O Adventurers), and Chiai Fujikawa is performing the ending theme song "Sagashimono" (Looking for Something).
The anime will debut on July 1 on TV Tokyo and ABEMA, on July 2 on MBS, and on July 5 on BS TV Tokyo.
The new cast members include Ryuuho Nagaoka as Linx Laulot and Katsuyuki Konishi as Kelvin Urwolf.
The anime stars:
- Takuya Satō as Rick Gladiator
- Saori Ōnishi as Reanette Elfelt
- Kenta Miyake as Broughston Ashorc
- Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Mizett Eldwarf
- Misaki Kuno as Alicerette Draqul
- Shino Shimoji as Angelica Diarmuit
- Ryōhei Kimura as Raster Diarmuit
- Shinnosuke Tokudome as Freed Diarmuit
Shin Katagai (Re:Stage! Dream Days) is directing the anime at Yumeta Company. Kasumi Tsuchida (Lapis Re:LiGHTs) is handling series composition. Mari Eguchi is designing the characters. Tomotaka Ohsumi (Handyman Saitō in Another World) is composing the music. Toshiki Kameyama (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) is the sound director.
The "shōnen story aimed at middle-aged readers" follows Rick Gladiator, a guild clerk who strives to become an adventurer. Common sense says that it is best to start the path of an adventurer at a young age, as it takes training to gain magical powers. However, Rick is starting after he turned 30. Thanks to working with Orichalcum Fist, a legendary party of the most powerful adventurers in the land, he already lived an unimaginable life with top-ranking fighting abilities. With skills honed by literal "Monster-class" masters from dragons to vampires, Rick takes on one elite adventurer after another.
HJ Novels published the first novel volume in the ongoing series with illustrations by Tea (Villainess Level 99) in December 2018. Ken Ogino (Lady Justice) has been serializing a manga adaptation on Comic Fire since November 2019.
Sources: Shinmai Ossan Bōkensha anime's website, Comic Natalie