Attack on Titan: The Musical Gets New York Performance in October

Staff, most cast, return to perform original 2023 musical in NYC

The musical based on Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga will have its first international performance at the New York City Center in New York on October 11-13. Attack on Titan : The Musical will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles with a returning cast and staff from the 2023 show.

Image via Attack on Titan the Musical's website © I・K/AMP

Presale tickets are available for Crunchyroll , Kodansha , and Kinokuniya members. General public sales begin on June 3 at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

The main cast includes Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Jaeger, Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman, Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert, and Ryo Matsuda as Levi. Other cast members include:

Shota Matsuda as Jean Kirstein (replacing Yū Fukuzawa from the 2023 show)

as Jean Kirstein (replacing Yū Fukuzawa from the 2023 show) Yasue Kazuaki as Marco Bott

Yūri Takahashi as Connie Springer (replacing Tomoya Nakanishi)

Sena as Sasha Braus

as Sasha Braus Mitsu Murata as Hannes

as Hannes Takeshi Hayashino as Keith Shadis

Masanori Tomita as Dimo Reeves

as Dimo Reeves Mimi Maihane as Carla Jaeger

as Carla Jaeger Mitsuru Karahashi as Grisha Jaeger

as Grisha Jaeger Riona Tatemichi as Hange Zoe

as Hange Zoe Takurō Ōno as Erwin Smith

Gō Ueki is directing the play with a script by Masafumi Hata . Hip hop artist KEN THE 390 is the music director, with lyrics by Kaori Miura . The play combines traditional staging and music with technology to recreate the Attack on Titan world.

© I・K/AMP

The musical first ran at the Orix Theater in Osaka and the Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo in January 2023.

The manga inspired an earlier, planned stage play production in 2017, but that production was cancelled after 38-year-old acrobat Kazutaka Yoshino died due to an on-stage accident.

Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final compiled book volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The anime's finale Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) premiered on November 4 on the NHK General channel. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime. The finale is 85 minutes long. The first part aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime. The two parts are also streaming in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season .

Source: Email correspondence