Chibi Godzilla Raids Again Anime Casts Subaru Kimura

Kimura's character Chibi Titano to appear in anime's next episode on June 26

The official website for Chibi Godzilla Raids Again ( Chibi Godzilla no Gyakushū ), the anime about the Chibi Godzilla character, revealed a new character for the anime's sequel on Wednesday. Subaru Kimura will voice the new character Chibi Titano, a self-proclaimed delinquent of Monster Island, but no one has ever seen him fight. The new character will appear in the anime's next episode on June 26.

Subaru Kimura as Chibi Titano

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's website © TOHO CO., LTD.

The anime's website also revealed the new character Chibi Gabara, voiced by Ryōhei Kimura , on May 22. The character appeared on the anime's 25th episode on Wednesday.

Ryōhei Kimura as Chibi Gabara

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's website © TOHO CO., LTD.

Image via Chibi Godzilla Raids Again anime's Twitter account © 2024 TOHO CO., LTD.

The sequel anime premiered on April 3 at 7:05 a.m. JST on's. After its broadcast,'schannel streams the episodes for free. The'schannel started streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles on April 10.

The anime features a returning cast. Previously announced cast Maaya Uchida voices the new character Chibi Minilla.

Taketo Shinkai is again directing the anime at Pie in the sky , and Chiharu Sakazaki is again designing the characters.

The anime premiered in April 2023 at 7:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo 's Iniminimanimo programming block. (Iniminimanimo — a reference to the English counting-out rhyme "Eeny, meeny, miny, moe" — has previously aired anime series aimed at children such as Pui Pui Molcar Driving School .)

The anime's cast includes:

A series of animated shorts titled "Tadaima! Chibi Gojira" (I'm Home! Chibi Godzilla), based on the Chibi Godzilla character, streamed on the Godzilla (Gojira) franchise 's YouTube channel in 2020.

Chibi Godzilla debuted in Chiharu Sakazaki 's Ganbare Chibi Gojira (Do Your Best, Chibi Godzilla) picture book in October 2018. Sakazaki launched a second picture book Nakayoshi Chibi Gojira (Close Friends, Chibi Godzilla) in May 2019.

The Chibi Godzilla project celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Godzilla franchise . The project launched in July 2018, and it has since appeared on a wrap of the Shinjuku Sumitomo Building, as a kigurumi character at 2018's "Gojira Fes" (Godzilla Fest) event, in animated shorts during theater intermission, and for other projects. Before designing Chibi Godzilla, Sakazaki was known for designing characters such as the Suica commuter card's penguin and Chiba Prefecture's official mascot Chi-ba-kun.