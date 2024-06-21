My Deer Friend Nokotan Streams on Crunchyroll, Prime Video, ADN, Anime Onegai, More

Series starts streaming on July 7

Image courtesy of Remow ©Oshioshio・Kodansha/ Hinominami High School Deer Club

Anime distributorrevealed the streaming platforms on Saturday for the television anime of's) manga. The anime will stream on, ADN, and, as well as on "additional streaming services in over 140 countries and territories."

The series will stream starting on July 7 (start date may vary depending on time zone). The show will be available with Japanese audio and with subtitles in (depending on the platform): English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, French, German, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on July 7. Update: In Japan, the anime will first debut on ABEMA on July 3, before it premieres on Japanese television and other streaming services.

The show stars:

Masahiko Ohta ( Minami-ke , Yuruyuri , Gabriel DropOut ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Joining Ohta is his frequent collaborators Takashi Aoshima , who is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Yasuhiro Misawa , who is composing the music. Ayumu Tsujimura is designing the characters.

The main cast members Megumi Han , Saki Fujita , Rui Tanabe , and Fūka Izumi perform the opening theme song "Shikairo Days" (Deer-Colored Days) as their characters in the Deer Club. Han and Fujita also perform the ending theme song "Shika-senbei no Uta" (The Deer Food Song) as their respective characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

Oshioshio launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2019. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in December 2023 after Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 9. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fourth volume in October 2023.

Source: Press release