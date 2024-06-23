Snow White With the Red Hair Manga Resumes in July

Manga went on hiatus in June 2023

Image via Amazon © Sorata Akiduki, Hakusensha

Akagami no Shirayuki-hime

The August issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that's) manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on July 24.

The manga went on hiatus in June 2023.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shirayuki is an herbalist famous for her naturally bright-red hair, and the prince of Tanbarun wants her all to himself! Unwilling to become the prince's possession, she seeks shelter in the woods of the neighboring kingdom, where she gains an unlikely ally—the prince of that kingdom! He rescues her from her plight, and thus begins the love story between a lovestruck prince and an unusual herbalist.

Akiduki launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLaDX magazine in 2006, and moved it to LaLa in 2011. Hakusensha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume in July 2023. Viz Media released the 26th volume in English on June 4.

The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an original anime DVD that bundled with the manga's fifth volume. FUNimation Entertainment streamed the 2015-2016 anime as it aired with subtitles and later streamed the series with an English dub. The company also released the anime series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

