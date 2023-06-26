Snow White with the Red Hair Manga Goes on Hiatus

© Sorata Akiduki, Hakusensha, Viz Media

Akagami no Shirayuki-hime

The August issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga will go on hiatus. The magazine will announce when the manga will return at a later date.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shirayuki is an herbalist famous for her naturally bright-red hair, and the prince of Tanbarun wants her all to himself! Unwilling to become the prince's possession, she seeks shelter in the woods of the neighboring kingdom, where she gains an unlikely ally—the prince of that kingdom! He rescues her from her plight, and thus begins the love story between a lovestruck prince and an unusual herbalist.

Akiduki launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLaDX magazine in 2006, and it moved to LaLa in 2011. Hakusensha published the manga's 25th compiled book volume on May 2, and will publish the 26th volume on July 5.

The manga inspired two television anime seasons and an original anime DVD that bundled with the manga's fifth volume. FUNimation Entertainment streamed the 2015-2016 anime as it aired with subtitles and later streamed the series with an English dub . The company also released the anime series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.