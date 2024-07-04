×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Blue Box TV Anime to Stream on Netflix This Year

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime of Kōji Miura's Shonen Jump sports romance manga premieres in Japan in October

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for anime on Netflix announced on Thursday that the service will stream the television anime of Kōji Miura's Blue Box (Ao no Hako) manga this year.

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

The anime stars:

Yuichiro Yano (Moyashimon, Lupin the Third: Part 5) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara (Buddy Daddies, Cells at Work!, Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino (Tower of God, Blue Thermal) is designing the characters.

aonohako_yoko_teaser
Image via Blue Box anime's Twitter account
©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

The anime will premiere in October on the TBS channel and its affiliates in Japan.

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's seventh volume physically on November 7, and will publish the eighth volume on January 2.

Source: Netflix Anime's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives