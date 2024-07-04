Blue Box TV Anime to Stream on Netflix This Year

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for anime on Netflix announced on Thursday that the service will stream the television anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga this year.

The anime adaptation of "Blue Box", currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, will be coming to Netflix this year 💕 Swing by their official panel at Anime Expo on July 6!#bluebox #AX2024 pic.twitter.com/hWc9DW51fj — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 4, 2024

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

The anime stars:

Yuichiro Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) is directing the anime, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) is overseeing the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) is designing the characters.

Image via Blue Box anime's Twitter account ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

Telecom Animation Film is producing the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of planning and production.

The anime will premiere in October on the TBS channel and its affiliates in Japan.

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on December 4. Viz Media published the manga's seventh volume physically on November 7, and will publish the eighth volume on January 2.

