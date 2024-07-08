Haro Aso's Sex-chan Manga Ends With 3rd Volume

Manga launched in December 2022, inspired live-action series in August 2023

© Haro Aso, Mano Sakamoto, Tatsunari Iota, GOT Corporation

Sex-chan

The third and final compiled book volume of, Mano Sakamoto, and Tatsunari Iota'smanga released on July 1.

The manga is an omnibus story about the sexual lives of women. The manga's first story focuses on Fumie, a woman who lives an active and uninhibited sex life, but whose number of partners has diminished with time. She has started using dating apps to find partners.

Aso, Sakamoto, and Iota launched the manga on the Comic Cmoa manga website in December 2022. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in August 2023.

Aso began serializing the Alice in Borderland ( Imawa no Kuni no Alice ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday S (formerly Shōnen Sunday Chō ) magazine in 2010. The series transferred to Weekly Shonen Sunday as it entered its final story arc in March 2015. The manga ended in March 2016, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. The manga's 12th, 13th, and 14th volumes shipped with original video anime ( OVA ) episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the OVAs.

The first season of the live-action series adaptation of the manga debuted on Netflix in December 2021. The second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in December 2022.

Shirō Yoshida and Aso ended their Noyu Girl (Natural Hot Spring Girl) manga in August 2022.

Aso and Kotaro Takata 's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead ( Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto ) manga inspired a live-action film that debuted on Netflix in August 2023. The manga also inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in July 2023. Viz Media releases the manga in English.

Sources: PR Times, Amazon