A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka 's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! ( Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita! ) manga announced six more cast members between July 4 and July 9:

The anime premieres in October.

The anime stars Ryota Ohsaka as the protagonist rookie teacher Haruaki Abe.

Katsumi Ono ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V , Skeleton Knight in Another World , Beast Saga ) is directing the anime at Satelight , Deko Akao ( Anonymous Noise , B-PROJECT , Noragami ) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

Yen Press

Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

is releasing the manga in English, andis releasing the manga digitally.describes the manga:

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 27. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on September 17.

