News
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! Anime Reveals 6 More Cast Members

posted on by Anita Tai
Ryōta Suzuki, Reo Tanie, Akari Kitō, Hana Ayasaka, Shun Horie, Ryōta Iwasaki join October anime

The official website for the television anime of Mai Tanaka's A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! (Yōkai Gakkō no Sensei Hajimemashita!) manga announced six more cast members between July 4 and July 9:

Ryōta Suzuki as Mikoto Sano
news_0704
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Reo Tanie as Mamekichi Maizuka

news_0705
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Akari Kitō as Beniko Zashiki

news_0706
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Hana Ayasaka as Kuniko Utagawa

news_0707
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Shun Horie as Rintarō Miki

news_0708
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

Ryōta Iwasaki as Izuna Hatanaka

news_0709
Image via A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website
© 田中まい／SQUARE ENIX・妖はじ製作委員会

The anime premieres in October.

The anime stars Ryota Ohsaka as the protagonist rookie teacher Haruaki Abe.

Katsumi Ono (Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V, Skeleton Knight in Another World, Beast Saga) is directing the anime at Satelight, Deko Akao (Anonymous Noise, B-PROJECT, Noragami) is in charge of series scripts, and Natsuki is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

ghoulschool.png
Image courtesy of Manga Up!
Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga digitally. Yen Press describes the manga:
Rookie teacher Haruaki Abe is as cowardly as they come. It's hard enough for him to handle human students without whimpering-and now he's going to be teaching at a school full of monsters?! It's a classroom of horrors for Haruaki, as his mischievous students use every means at their disposal to prank him! Will this poor teacher be able to get his group of ghouls under control, or is this class destined for failure?

The manga launched in Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and is ongoing. Square Enix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on December 27. Yen Press will publish the 15th volume on September 17.

Source: A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! anime's website

