Kazuki Kaburagi's Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2025

Kadokawa announced the television anime adaptation of Kazuki Kaburagi's Magic Maker ~Isekai Mahō no Tsukurikata~ (How to Perform Alternate World Magic) light novel series on Wednesday, and revealed the anime's teaser visual, teaser trailer, main cast, staff, and 2025 premiere.

The anime stars Megumi Han as Shion (right in visual above), and Ai Kakuma as Marie (left in visual above).

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Caressing My Hibernating Bear ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Demon Girl Next Door , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is in charge of series scripts, Takayuki Noguchi ( Cinderella Nine , The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ) is designing the characters, Kei Yoshikawa ( In Another World With My Smartphone , Mobile Suit Gundam AGE ) and Kana Hashiguchi ( Classroom of the Elite , The tale of outcasts ) are composing the music, and TOY'S FACTORY is in charge of music production.

The novel's story centers on a man who dies in the modern world while harboring a longing for magic, and is reincarnated in another world as a baby named Shion. Hoping that magic finally exists in another world, Shion is disappointed when he finds out that magic also does not exist in this new world. One day, while visiting a lake with his sister Marie, Shion witnesses a mysterious phenomenon that was "like magic." Shion then decides to be a pioneer of magic in another world and starts researching about magic.

Kaburagi launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with illustration by Ten in May 2020, and the second volume in December that same year.

Tomozo Nishioka launched the manga adaptation on the Manga Doa app in June 2021. Mag Garden published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the third volume in February 2023.

