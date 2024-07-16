Solo Leveling Manhwa Gets Sequel on August 1

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Kakao Page revealed on Monday that writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 'S (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa will get a sequel series titled Solo Leveling Ragnarok , which will launch on the Webtoon services on August 1. JIN, also from REDICE Studio, is the new artist for the series.

Image via Kakao Page's X/Twitter account © JIN(REDICE STUDIO), 다울, 당도 2024 / D&C MEDIA

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The first season of the manhwa 's anime adaptation debuted in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime on January 20.

The anime will get a second season titled Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- . Crunchyroll will also stream the second season.

Source: Kakao Page's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.