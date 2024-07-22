Tekken 8 Game Adds DLC Character Heihachi Mishima in Fall

Game also reveals collaboration with Nike

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that it will add the third DLC character Heihachi Mishima for its Tekken 8 game this fall. The company first announced the new character at the EVO 2024 event in Las Vegas on Sunday, and also started streaming a character trailer.

English version

Japanese version

Bandai Namco Entertainment also revealed the Tekken 8 game's collaboration with Nike, featuring the Nike Air Foamposite One, and started streaming a "First Look" video. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Kazuya" + "Jin" will be "coming soon" to the game (the video below indicates the collaboration period in autumn).

The game will add the DLC character Lidia Sobieska with an early launch on Monday, and the official release on July 25.

Eddy Gordo was added to the game on April 4 as the first DLC character. The character first debuted in Tekken 3 . The character was available earlier on April 1 for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game.

Tekken 8 launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six months after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan are all playable characters.

The game added a Tekken shop with free and paid additional content after launch. DLC characters will also have their stories expanded in a story mode. The game added the Tekken World Tour in the third update in April. The shop will receive one to two updates per month, with the UNIQLO UT x Tekken pack being the first free content for players. The story mode will be added for the additional characters sometime in the summer, showing how the characters were involved with the game's main story. The stories will be explored in free expansions for the main story rather than individual character episodes.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel (link 2), Gamer





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.