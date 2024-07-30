Udon Licenses Stories of Steve Jobs, Princess Diana, More for Manga Biographies Series

Also: Momofuku Ando, Amelia Earhart, Marie Antoinette, Mother Teresa, Thomas Edison, Wolfgang Mozart

Manga Biographies

's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday announced more upcoming releases for itsseries in 2025, including Steve Jobs, Princess Diana, the inventor of instant noodles Momofuku Ando, Amelia Earhart, Marie Antoinette, Mother Teresa, Thomas Edison, and Wolfgang Mozart. The company teased that there are more to come.

The first book in the Manga Biographies series titled Manga Biographies: Charles M. Schulz by Yuzuru Kuki, with cover illustration by Chi-ko, will ship on October 2. Advance copies of the manga were on sale at the Peanuts booth at San Diego Comic-Con.

The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2017 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.

The duo launched their first psychological suspense manga titled Dare ga Okudera Shō o Koroshita no ka? (Who Killed Shō Okudera?) in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in February 2023.