Udon Licenses Authorized Manga Biography of Peanuts Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz

Udon Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will release the first book in its Manga Biographies series on October 2. Yuzuru Kuki's 168-page Manga Biographies: Charles M. Schulz has a cover illustrated by Chi-ko (novel illustrator for Weathering With You , your name. , Voices of a Distant Star ).

Kadokawa published the authorized biography in Japan in 2019 as part of its series of manga biographies. Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates was in charge of editorial supervision on the manga.

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment Peanuts and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Peanuts Worldwide LLC © 2024 Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment Image courtesy of Udon Entertainment

Advance copies of the manga will be available for sale at the Peanuts booth at Comic-Con International: San Diego from July 25 through July 28.

Udon Entertainment describes the manga:

This authorized biography spans Charles Schulz's life, from his youth growing up in Minnesota, through a burgeoning love of drawing and his time in the army, to becoming one of the most recognized and beloved cartoonists in the world. Told in a clear and welcoming style perfect for readers young and old, this gripping manga story touches on many real-world historical events that impacted Schulz's life, and the ways Peanuts impacted those events!

Udon Entertainment also announced that it will release books in the Manga Biographies series about three times a year.

Schulz launched the Peanuts comic strip in 1950, and even now, 24 years after Schulz's passing, newspapers throughout the world still run the comic strip. Snoopy Town Shops are popular destinations throughout Japan.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.