×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Evangelion Director Hideaki Anno Cancels Events After Compound Leg Fracture

posted on by Anita Tai
Director was scheduled to speak with Yoshikazu Yasuhiko at exhibit on August 11

14654-205-4b21519135e21ae22558f2b96b55d978-3900x2600
Image via Comic Natalie

The X (formerly Twitter) account for the "Egaku Hito, Yasuhiko Yoshikazu" (Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Artist) exhibit at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art announced on Wednesday that the special talk event between Hideaki Anno and Yasuhiko has been cancelled due to Anno's injury.

Rebuild of Evangelion studio Khara clarified in a separate statement that Anno is currently hospitalized due to a compound fracture in his left leg. The director will not appear in scheduled events while he recovers.

The talk event was originally scheduled as a free event for August 11 at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art. It was part of the bigger exhibit, which celebrates the works of Mobile Suit Gundam character designer Yasuhiko. The event also looks back on his body of work, which includes titles such as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, and countless others.

The "Egaku Hito, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko" runs from June 8 to September 1 in Kobe.

Anno revealed in an interview with The Asahi Shimbun in May that "there may be plans" for more in the Evangelion anime franchise, but possibly with "someone other than [himself]" at the helm, who would receive a high degree of freedom.

Sources: Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art's X/Twitter account, Studio Khara via Hachima Kikō

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives