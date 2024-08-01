Evangelion Director Hideaki Anno Cancels Events After Compound Leg Fracture

Image via Comic Natalie

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for the "Egaku Hito, Yasuhiko Yoshikazu" ( Yoshikazu Yasuhiko , Artist) exhibit at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art announced on Wednesday that the special talk event between Hideaki Anno and Yasuhiko has been cancelled due to Anno's injury.

Rebuild of Evangelion studio Khara clarified in a separate statement that Anno is currently hospitalized due to a compound fracture in his left leg. The director will not appear in scheduled events while he recovers.

The talk event was originally scheduled as a free event for August 11 at the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art. It was part of the bigger exhibit, which celebrates the works of Mobile Suit Gundam character designer Yasuhiko. The event also looks back on his body of work, which includes titles such as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam , and countless others.

The "Egaku Hito, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko " runs from June 8 to September 1 in Kobe.

Anno revealed in an interview with The Asahi Shimbun in May that "there may be plans" for more in the Evangelion anime franchise, but possibly with "someone other than [himself]" at the helm, who would receive a high degree of freedom.

