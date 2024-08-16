Medalist Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, New Visual, More Cast

, more join cast for anime premiering in January 2025

Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Tsurumaikada 's Medalist Olympic ice-skating manga. The company also revealed five more cast members and a new visual.

The new visual below features the coach and skater pair of Mirio Nachi and Ryōka Miketa.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Makoto Koichi as Riō Sonidori

Hina Kino as Ryōka Miketa

Megumi Toda as Mirio Nachi

Kotori Koiwai as Ema Yamato

Takahiro Miyake as Yūdai Jakuzure

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on's NUMAnimation programming block.

The anime stars:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 10th volume on March 22. The 11th volume will ship on August 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



