Medalist Anime Reveals More Cast, January 2025 Debut in 1st Promo Video

Kadokawa revealed the first promotional video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Tsurumaikada 's Medalist Olympic ice-skating manga. The company also revealed two more cast members, more staff, and the show's January 2025 debut on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block.

The new cast members include:

Kana Ichinose as Hikaru Kamisaki

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Yūma Uchida as Jun Yodaka

The anime starsas Inori Yuitsuka andas Tsukasa Akeuraji.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 10th volume on Friday.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga was also nominated in Kodansha 's 47th annual Manga Awards last year.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.