News
Medalist Anime Reveals More Cast, January 2025 Debut in 1st Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa revealed the first promotional video on Friday for the television anime adaptation of Tsurumaikada's Medalist Olympic ice-skating manga. The company also revealed two more cast members, more staff, and the show's January 2025 debut on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block.
The new cast members include:
Yasutaka Yamamoto (Noblesse) is directing the anime at ENGI. Jukki Hanada (Love Live! Sunshine!!) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama (In Another World With My Smartphone) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.
Additional staff includes:
- Chief Animation Directors: Chinatsu Kameyama, Yōsuke Itō
- Figure Skating Director, 3DCG Director: Kouji
- 3DCG Visual Director: Takayuki Toda
- 3DCG Animation Supervisor: Shōtarō Hori
- 3DCG Producer: Tetsu Iijima
- Color Design: Aiko Yamagami
- Art Director: Yoko Nakao
- Background Art: Takashi Hiruma, Rie Onodera
- Director of Photography: Shin'ichi Komeya
- Editing: Tomoki Nagasaka
- Sound Director: Yuichi Imaizumi
- Sound Effects: Kenji Koyama
Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!
Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 10th volume on Friday.
The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga was also nominated in Kodansha's 47th annual Manga Awards last year.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.