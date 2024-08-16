Titmouse, Polygon Pictures Collaborate to Produce Multiple CG Series

Companies plan to announce series this year

Titmouse andannounced on Thursday that they are working together to develop and produce multiple CG series that they will announce this year.

Titmouse is known for such animated series as Metalocalypse , The Venture Bros. , Star Trek: Lower Decks , The Legend of Vox Machina , and Ballmastrz: 9009 . The company also worked on the Pokémon Together: The Mysterious Mismagius short and cinematics for Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush game.

Polygon Pictures is perhaps best known among Japanese animation circles for the two Ajin television anime series and film trilogy, and the Godzilla: Kaijū Wakusei film trilogy. It also contributed to the animation of 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which won the Outstanding Special Class Animated Program category in the Daytime Emmy Awards two years in a row. Amazon and Polygon Pictures ' Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure special won three of the five awards for which it was nominated at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2017. Goro Miyazaki and Polygon Pictures ' Ronja the Robber's Daughter television anime won the Animation category at the International Emmy Kids Awards in 2016. The studio previously adapted Tsutomu Nihei 's Knights of Sidonia and Blame! manga into 3DCG anime films and series, and established a joint venture with the manga creator in March 2018.

The studio more recently worked on the Pacific Rim: The Black and Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy anime series, the Sidonia no Kishi: Ai Tsumugu Hoshi film, the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea series, the Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage film, a Detective Pikachu CG anime short, the Bloody Escape -Jigoku no Tōsōgeki- film, and Marvel Studios ' Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series. The studio has a partnership with Corus Entertainment to deliver Japanese originated animated content for kids.

