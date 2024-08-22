Yorushika Performs Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Anime's Ending Song

Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite

The official website for the anime of's) manga announced on Thursday that rock duowill perform the anime's ending theme song "Aporia."

The duo's member n-buna is a fan of the original manga, and noted that the "Chi" of the manga's title represents how the story embodies the passion for seeking knowledge. While reading the anime's scripts, n-buna thought about a similar shared theme in what the duo wanted to create in music now. ("Aporia" is a philosophical term for uncertainty.) The artist said that writing the song expresses the desire to know the seemingly unknowable.

Rock band sakanaction will perform the anime's opening theme song. The anime's staff did not reveal the opening song's title.

The anime will premiere on NHK in October. Madhouse will be animating the show.

The cast members include Maaya Sakamoto as Rafal, Kenjirō Tsuda as Novak, and Shō Hayami as Hubert.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in an omnibus format under the title Orb: On the Movements of the Earth , and it describes the story:

In the fifteenth century, claiming that the Earth revolves around the sun was a heresy that could get believers burned at the stake. Child prodigy Rafal is introduced to the truth about the universe by his mentor, and then must flee when the Inquisition comes to mete out “God's justice.” With only a peculiar pendant to guide him, will Rafal discover his master's research, and can he and other believers set the world alight?

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eighth and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.