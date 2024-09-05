Mizuki Tsujimura's Catching the Stars of This Summer Novel Gets 2025 Live-Action Film

Image via Amazon © Mizuki Tsujimura, Kadokawa

Kono Natsu no Hoshi o Miru (Catching the Stars of This Summer)

revealed on Wednesday that'snovel is inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan next year.

The novel centers on middle and high schoolers in the spring of 2020, as COVID-19 slowly causes school and club activities to be canceled. Ibaraki second-year high schooler Asa, Tokyo first-year middle schooler Mahiro, and Nagasaki innkeeper's daughter Madoka, who all met through astronomy club activities , begin to use the Internet to meet and talk to each other. They all participate in the "Starcatch Contest," where they race to find stars using their telescopes.

Tsujimura and Kadokawa released the novel in June 2023.

Tsujimura penned the original novel of A School Frozen in Time , which Naoshi Arakawa adapted into a manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Tsujimura also penned the novels Lonely Castle in the Mirror , Yami-hara , and Anime Supremacy! . Doubleday released the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel in English in April 2022. The novel inspired both a manga adaptation in 2019, and an anime film adaptation in 2022. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and GKIDS released the film theatrically and on home video in 2023. Yen Press is releasing the Yami-hara novel in English. Vertical released Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! novel in English in October 2017, and the novel inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2022.

Tsujimura's Gōman to Zenryō ( Arrogance and Virtue ) novel is inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan on September 27. The novel is also inspiring a manga adaptation by Kaori Tsurutani ( BL Metamorphosis ) that launched on Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Shōsetsu TRIPPER literary magazine's website web TRIPPER on June 20.

Source: Oricon





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.