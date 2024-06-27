Mizuki Tsujimura's Goman to Zenryō Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Manga author Kaori Tsurutani ( BL Metamorphosis ) launched the manga adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura 's Gōman to Zenryō ( Arrogance and Virtue ) novel on Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Shōsetsu TRIPPER literary magazine's website web TRIPPER on June 20. The manga launched with three chapters available, and new chapters will be updated every month.

Image via web TRIPPER © Kaori Tsurutani, Asahi Shimbun Publications

The novel centers on Kakeru Nishizawa and Mami Sakaniwa, two people who find each other through a dating app, and decide soon after to get engaged. After their engagement, Mami suddenly disappears. In trying to find her, Kakeru must confront a side of Mami's past that he might not have wanted to know.

Tsujimura published the novel in tankōbon format in March 2019, and in bunko format in September 2022.

The novel is also inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan on September 27.

Tsujimura penned the original novel of A School Frozen in Time , which Naoshi Arakawa adapted into a manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Tsujimura also penned the novels Lonely Castle in the Mirror , Yami-hara , and Anime Supremacy! . Doubleday released the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel in English in April 2022. The novel inspired both a manga adaptation in 2019, and an anime film adaptation in 2022. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and GKIDS released the film theatrically and on home video in 2023. Yen Press is releasing the Yami-hara novel in English. Vertical released Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! novel in English in October 2017, and the novel inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2022.

Tsurutani launched the BL Metamorphosis ( Metamorphose no Engawa ) manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in November 2017, and ended it in October 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth and final volume in January 2021 along with Tsurutani's 2007-2015 short story collection. Seven Seas Entertainment has released the manga in English.

The manga topped the list of manga for female readers in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook. The manga ranked sixth in the 12th Manga Taisho in 2019, and also earned the New Face Award in the 22nd Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2019.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2022.