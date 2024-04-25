Mizuki Tsujimura's Gōman to Zenryō Novel Gets Live-Action Film

Taisuke Fujigaya, Nao star in September 27 film

Mizuki Tsujimura 's Gōman to Zenryō ( Arrogance and Virtue ) novel is inspiring a live-action film adaptation that will open on September 27. The film stars Kis-My-Ft2 idol group member Taisuke Fujigaya as Kakeru Nishizawa, and actress Nao as Kakeru's fiance Mami Sakaniwa.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Tokyo Ghoul , Blue Period ) is directing the film. Yukako Shimizu is penning the script.

The novel centers on Kakeru Nishizawa and Mami Sakaniwa, two people who find each other through a dating app, and decide soon after to get engaged. After their engagement, Mami suddenly disappears. In trying to find her, Kakeru must confront a side of Mami's past that he might not have wanted to know.

Tsujimura published the novel in tankōbon format in March 2019, and in bunko format in September 2022.

Tsujimura penned the original novel of A School Frozen in Time , which Naoshi Arakawa adapted into a manga. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Tsujimura also penned the novels Lonely Castle in the Mirror , Yami-hara , and Anime Supremacy! . Doubleday released the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel in English in April 2022. The novel inspired both a manga adaptation in 2019, and an anime film adaptation in 2022. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and GKIDS released the film theatrically and on home video in 2023. Yen Press is releasing the Yami-hara novel in English. Vertical released Tsujimura's Anime Supremacy! novel in English in October 2017, and the novel inspired a live-action film adaptation in May 2022.

