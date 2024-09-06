News
Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Reveals Japanese, English Cast (Updated)
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest 2 and 3 revealed the anime's main Japanese cast on Friday.
The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes: (Update: name romanizations now confirmed):
- Yūki Shin as Male Protagonist
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Female Protagonist
- Mariya Ise as Babia Lena
- Yukari Oribe as Mabel Lena
- Ryō Hirohashi as Haro
- Yūki Kaji as Fixzi Fix
- Kikuko Inoue as Azami Meggineh
- Hiroya Egashira as Joff Idiy
Update: Bandai Namco Filmworks has also revealed the English dub cast:
- Brandon McInnis as Male Protagonist
- Jeannie Tirado as Female Protagonist
- Lizzie Freeman as Babia Lena
- Rebeka Thomas as Mabel Lena
- Cristina Vee as Haro
- Howard Wang as Fixzi Fix
- Dawn M. Bennett as Azami Meggineh
- Armen Taylor as Joff Idiy
A special program for the anime will stream on the official Gundam YouTube channel in late September.The anime will debut on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.
Kenichi Suzuki (SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors, Gundam Evolve) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon) is in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.
Other staff members include:
- Interactive Designer: Ferdinand Dervieux
- Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize
- CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto
Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."
Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.
The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.
Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on October 17.
Sources: Press release, Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.insert_ip_tracking ot eno iod eod
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history