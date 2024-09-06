Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Reveals Japanese, English Cast (Updated)

star as protagonists in anime debuting on October 3

The official website for Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V 's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime for Meta Quest 2 and 3 revealed the anime's main Japanese cast on Friday.

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website © SOTSU・SUNRISE

The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes: (Update: name romanizations now confirmed):

Update: Bandai Namco Filmworks has also revealed the English dub cast:

A special program for the anime will stream on the official Gundam YouTube channel in late September.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks, Atlas V © SOTSU・SUNRISE

The anime will debut on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix . The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on October 17.

Sources: Press release, Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.