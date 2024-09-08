Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals October 3 Debut, Opening Theme

Rock band HY performs opening theme song

The staff for the television anime of Kimama Aoboshi 's Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup manga unveiled the anime's second promotional video and October 3 debut on Sunday. The video reveals and previews rock band HY's opening theme song "Kinokoinu."

The series will debut on AT-X on October 3 at 9:00 p.m., and will air later that evening on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABC TV. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting on October 3 in Japan.

Image courtesy of Real Coffee Entertainment © 蒼星きまま・徳間書店/星鳩町きのこ研究所

The anime stars:

Kagetoshi Asano (storyboard and unit director for Laid-Back Camp series and movie) is directing the anime at C-Station . Jin Tanaka ( Go! Princess Precure , Laid-Back Camp , Oshi no Ko ) is in charge of series scripts, Daisuke Endō (key animation for Ange Vierge , Brothers Conflict , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( The Elusive Samurai , Laid-Back Camp ) is composing the music.

The additional staff includes:

The eight-member girls unit IBERIs& will perform the ending theme song "Heart b-b-beat!!"

Aoboshi launched the manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in 2010 after first publishing the manga as a one-shot, and the manga moved online when the magazine ended print publication in June 2018. The manga ended serialization in February 2022. Tokuma Shoten released the manga's 15th and final compiled volume in May 2022. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Juné imprint had licensed the manga in 2012 and released two volumes.

Source: Press release