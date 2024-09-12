trapezium Anime Film Screens in Australia on September 26

Film to screen in Canada, U.S. on September 18

Anime distributor Sugoi Co announced on Tuesday that it will bring the anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel to theaters in Australia on September 26.

The company describes the film:

First-year student Yu Azuma dreams of stardom, and forms an idol group with uniquely talented members from surrounding schools. Together, they dive into the competitive world of the entertainment industry and face its intense challenges. Join them on their inspiring journey to turn their dreams into reality in trapezium .

The film opened in Japan on May 10. Crunchyroll announced the film will screen in theaters in U.S. and Canada on September 18.

Asaki Yuikawa plays the protagonist Yū Higashi in the film. Hina Yomiya voices the character of Kurumi Taiga the "Western Star." Reina Ueda voices the "Southern Star" Ranko Katori. Haruka Aikawa voices Mika Kamei, the "Northern Star" and one of Yū Higashi's old schoolmates from grade school. The film also cast idol group JO1 member Shōya Kimata as Shinji Kudō and Teruyoshi Uchimura of the comedy duo Utchan Nanchan as Shūichi Itami.

Masahiro Shinohara (episode director for Blend S , Is the order a rabbit? ) directed the film at CloverWorks , and Koji Masunari (storyboard for Oshi no Ko , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) supervised the film. Yuuko Kakihara ( The Apothecary Diaries , Buddy Daddies ) wrote the script, Rio ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- ) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Farewell, My Dear Cramer: The Movie , Fruits Basket -prelude- , Horimiya ) composed the music. Aniplex distributed the film.