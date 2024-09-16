I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

Aniplex unveiled new cast members for the anime of Mato Kousaka 's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time ( Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu ) light novel series, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday. Crunchyroll also confirms that it will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

The newly announced cast are:

Aoi Koga as Lululee Ashford

Image via I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 香坂マト/KADOKAWA/イフール労働組合

Rikuya Yasuda as Lowe Losblender

Image via I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 香坂マト/KADOKAWA/イフール労働組合

Yū Serizawa as Laila

Image via I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 香坂マト/KADOKAWA/イフール労働組合

It was also announced that the anime's character promotional video will debut on September 21.

Image via I May Be a Guild Receptionist anime's X/Twitter account © 2024 香坂マト/KADOKAWA/イフール労働組合

The anime will premiere in January 2025 (the anime was previously slated to premiere this year).

Rie Takahashi will voice the protagonist Alina Clover. Kentarō Kumagai will voice Jade Scrade.

Tsuyoshi Nagasawa ( Clockwork Planet , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Misuzu Chiba ( Aikatsu! Planet , Chi's Sweet Adventure ) is in charge of series scripts. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Shine Post ) and Shinichi Machida ( To Me, The One Who Loved You ) are designing the characters. Sakura Create is credited for animation production cooperation.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Kousaka launched the light novel series in March 2021, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth volume on August 9. Suzu Yūki launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2021, and Dengeki Comic Next published the fourth compiled book volume on February 9.