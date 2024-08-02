I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime's Video Reveals January 2025 Premiere

The Aniplex x Kadokawa Anime Matsuri livestream event on Friday revealed a new promotional video and visual for the anime of Mato Kousaka 's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time ( Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu ) light novel series. The video reveals the January 2025 premiere date for the anime (the anime was previously slated to premiere this year).

The anime will premiere this year, andwill voice the protagonist Alina Clover.will voice Jade Scrade.

Tsuyoshi Nagasawa ( Clockwork Planet , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Misuzu Chiba ( Aikatsu! Planet , Chi's Sweet Adventure ) is in charge of series scripts. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Shine Post ) and Shinichi Machida ( To Me, The One Who Loved You ) are designing the characters. Sakura Create is credited for animation production cooperation.

Yen Press licensed the light novel series and its manga adaptation for English publication, and it describes the story:

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Kousaka launched the light novel series in March 2021, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh volume in June 2023, and will publish the eighth volume on August 9. Suzu Yūki launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2021, and Dengeki Comic Next published the fourth compiled book volume on February 9.