KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2's Video Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs, October 2 Debut

The official website for the original television anime KamiErabi GOD.app revealed on Wednesday the second season's main visual and full promotional video, another cast member, opening and ending theme songs, and October 2 premiere. The trailer reveals and previews the opening theme song "Fūka" (Weathering) by Nanashi no Tarō, and the ending theme song "Kōfuku no Susume" (Advice for Happiness) by LEEVELLES .

The newly announced cast member is Misaki Kuno as Eko Sasaki, Lall's classmate in elementary school who is investigating the "828 Incident" on her own .

The anime's second season and its "Concluding Arc," will premiere on October 2 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block at 24:55 JST (effectively, October 3 at 12:55 a.m. JST). It will then stream on various streaming platforms in Japan starting on October 3 at 12 noon JST.

Fuji TV

+Ultra

Fuji TV

The anime's first season premiered on October 4, 2023 on Fuji TV's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it aired in Japan. The first season started its rerun on July 3, making the anime's two seasons air consecutively from July to October.

MBC Anime — a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-based MBC Group and Tokyopop "dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — stated in a press release in October 2023 that the anime will have a second season in 2024.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performed the first season's opening theme song " SCRAP & Build," and Alisa performed the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."