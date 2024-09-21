My Hero Academia Anime Casts Hiroshi Kamiya

Kamiya plays younger All For One villain

The official X/Twitter account for the My Hero Academia anime announced on Saturday that Hiroshi Kamiya will play a younger All For One in the series.

Akio Ohtsuka previously voiced the character until now.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime is again airing on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, opened in Japan on August 2. The film is screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International will bring the film to U.S. theaters on October 11. The film will be available with English subtitles and dub releases.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.