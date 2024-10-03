Mobile Suit Gundam Franchise Gets Trading Card Game

Bandai announced on Thursday during the Bandai Card Games Next Plan Presentation the Gundam Card Game , a new trading card game based on the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise . The game will launch worldwide in 2025 in three languages: Japanese, English, and Chinese. A " Gundam Card Game Edition Beta" set is scheduled for release in December. The company streamed a trailer:

The game features Mobile Suits as "Unit Cards" and operators as "Pilot Cards" from various series in card battles. There are also battle ships and other characters as "Base Cards" and "Command Cards." Decks are comprised of 50 cards. Players can attach Pilots to Units to increase power. Some pairs create special "Linked Units."

In addition to standard 1v1 rules, there are also play styles for Team Battle (2v2) and Battle Royales (3+ players without teams).

The " Gundam Card Game Edition Beta" will include 16 booster packs with nine cards per pack, a fixed set of 56 cards, a Legend Rare card, playsheet, and six dice damage counters. There will be trial events starting in December, during which the set will be available, including the "Bandai Card Games Fest 24-25 Early Trial Event" in Utrecht in the Netherlands and Orlando, FL. There will also be events in select stores in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania.

Pre-orders for the game are available on Premium Bandai USA.

Souce: Press release