Yuhta Nishio Launches New Manga with Daisuke Muroi, Yuka Matsuda on October 19

Manga authors to launch Sekai no Owari no Yōsai-ten manga

This year's 20th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Friday that manga authors Yuhta Nishio ( After Hours ), Daisuke Muroi ( Akitsu ), and Yuka Matsuda ( Dibetagurashi: Ahiru no Seikatsu ) will launch a new manga titled Sekai no Owari no Yōsai-ten (Dressmaking Shop at the End of the World), in the magazine's next issue on October 19. Nishio and Muroi are credited for the original story, and Matsuda is drawing the manga.

Image via Big Comic Original © Yuhta Nishio, Daisuke Muroi, Yuka Matsuda, Shogakukan

The manga's story is set during the end of the world, where people still need clothes, food, and shelter to live. What is the worth of clothes in a world where people need adequate food to survive?

Image via Amazon © Yuhta Nishio, Shogakukan

After Hours

Shogakukan

Shogakukan

published all three volumes of Nishio'smanga (image right). Nishio began the manga in the debut issue of'smagazine in March 2015, andshipped the third and final compiled book volume in January 2018.

Nishio launched the Mizuno to Chayama yuri manga in Monthly Comic Beam in September 2018, and ended it in December 2019. Nishio launched the Shimokitazawa Backyard Story manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine in January 2022. The manga ended in its third volume on January 12.

Hitoshi Iwaaki ( Historie , Parasyte ) and Muroi launched the Reiri manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in December 2015, and ended in December 2018.

Matsuda's 2012 Dibetagurashi: Ahiru no Seikatsu (Dibetagurashi: A Duck's Life) four-panel manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2013.



