Netflix Adds Her Blue Sky Anime Film with New English Dub

Super Peace Busters creative team released original film in October 2019

Her Blue Sky

anohana

Anthem of the Heart

has begun streaming), the original anime film by the Super Peace Busters creative team (), in Japanese with English subtitles and a new English

The English cast includes:

The film opened in Japan in October 2019.

The film's story is set in a town nestled in the mountains. It centers on second-year high school student and aspiring musician Aoi Aioi, her older sister Akane Aioi, Akane's ex-boyfriend and struggling guitarist Shinnosuke Kanomura, and Shinno — who is actually Shinnosuke from 13 years ago after traveling from the past to the present.

Aoi and Akane's parents passed away in an accident 13 years ago, and Akane gave up her ambition of going to Tokyo with Shinnosuke to take care of Aoi. Since then, Aoi has felt indebted to her older sister. One day, she is invited to perform at a music festival as a session musician by a famous enka singer named Dankichi. At the same time, Shinnosuke returns to Aoi and Akane's town after a long time away. Then, Shinno mysteriously appears, and Aoi falls in love for the first time.

Director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka — the members of Super Peace Busters — handled the film. Nagai directed, Okada penned the script, and Tanaka drew the original character designs and served as chief animation director. CloverWorks was in charge of animation production. Producers Hiroyuki Shimizu ( anohana , The Anthem of the Heart ) and Genki Kawamura ( your name. , Mirai ) produced the film.

Yaeko Ninagawa launched a manga adaptation on Comic Newtype in July 2019, and ended it in January 2021.

Fureru. , the new original anime film from the Super Peace Busters creative team, opened in Japan on October 4. The film features nine cast members from the team's previous three anime works including anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky .

