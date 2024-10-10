Double Dragon Revive Game's Trailer Reveals Willy

New character joins 2025 PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game

Arc System Works unveiled a new trailer for its new Double Dragon Revive game during the Brasil Game Show on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the new character Willy.

The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) next year.

Arc System Works previously ported the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on modern systems last November, followed by the Double Dragon Collection of six games on Switch, which released in North America on June 14.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest main game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017. The Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons spinoff debuted in July 2023.