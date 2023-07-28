Arc System Works Announces Ports for Double Dragon Advance, Super Double Dragon Games

Games launch for Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC on November 9

Double Dragon Advance

Super Double Dragon

announced on Friday that it will release ports for theandgames digitally on November 9 in North America forSwitch,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via

The company also revealed a Double Dragon Collection , which includes Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon . It also features the original Double Dragon , Double Dragon II: The Revenge , Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones , and Double Dragon IV .

Double Dragon Advance , a Game Boy Advance remake of the original 1987 sidescrolling beat-em-up game Double Dragon for NES, debuted in North America in November 2003 and Japan in March 2004. Players control Billy and Jimmy to fight the Black Shadow Warriors.

Super Double Dragon , the fourth game in the series, launched on SNES in October 1992.

Arc System Works acquired the rights to a number of Technos Japan games — including Double Dragon, Super Dodge Ball, River City Ransom , and Kunio-kun games — in June 2015.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017.

Source: Press release