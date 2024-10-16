Laid-Back Camp Creator Afro's mono Anime Casts Aoi Koga

Koga plays An Kiriyama in 2025 anime about high school photography/movie club

The staff for the anime of Afro 's mono 4-panel manga revealed in a new character promotional video on Wednesday that Aoi Koga will voice the character An Kiriyama. An is a second-year student whose photo folder is full of pics of Satsuki. She is such an obsessive fan of Satsuki that she joined the "cinephoto" club despite having no particular interest in photography or movies.

As previously announced voices the character Satsuki Amamiya.

The anime will premiere in 2025.

Ryota Aikei ( Jujutsu Kaisen assistant director) is directing the anime at Soigne . Takuya Miyahara is designing the characters. Yoko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is writing the script. Aniplex is producing.

Afro launched the 4-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 25.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, premiered on April 4. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

