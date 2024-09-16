mono Anime Casts Haruna Mikawa, Reveals 2025 Premiere

Mikawa voices protagonist Satsuki Amamiya

Aniplex unveiled that Haruna Mikawa will voice the character of Satsuki Amamiya, and revealed a character video and visual, and also revealed the 2025 premiere for the anime adaptation of Afro 's mono 4-panel manga, during the Aniplex Online Fest stream on Monday.

©あfろ／芳文社・アニプレックス・ソワネ

Afro launched the 4-panel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat in March 2017. The manga follows high school girls in the "cinephoto" club, which combines cinema and photography. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 25.

Afro launched the Laid-Back Camp manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015, and moved it to Houbunsha 's Comic Fuz manga website in 2019. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

An anime based on the manga premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub of the first season. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021. Yurukyan△ Season 3 , the third anime season, premiered on April 4. An anime film based on the manga opened in July 2022, and Crunchyroll began streaming the film in November 2022.

